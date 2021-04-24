Caterers and event planners back to work.

Events with up to 200 guests are now possible.

MERIDA Yucatan (SSY) – Companies in the banquet industry can go back to their activities. The change of Yucatán’s epidemiological traffic light from orange to yellow opens the possibility of operating in the range of 200 guests per event.

After almost 14 months of inactivity, and after a forced pause at the end of last year due to COVID and irregularities incurred by some companies, the government is opening the possibility that as of May 15, social events of up to 200 guests can be held in open spaces.

Catering companies appreciate the possibility of working events of 200 people and consider it “very good,” mainly because it is a number of guests that can be handled in the destination wedding segment. Those are contracted from other parts of the country or abroad, and the guests travel to Yucatán to attend the event almost always in one of the haciendas offered for these occasions.

“Events of 200 people in open space is something that fits quite well with the destination wedding market, and in that sense, because of its characteristics, it is feasible to organize them, and that is very good and is appreciated,” One of the caterers explained. “However, events in closed spaces with a maximum of 100 guests make it more complicated to organize.”

The caterer pointed out that before the reactivation of the sector is allowed, they will have to wait and be very attentive to the conditions and rules established by the authorities. “The restriction to mobility is not a measure that will impact the catering companies; simply the events will have to be reprogrammed in schedules.”

