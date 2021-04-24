Air controllers record another worrying incident between planes due to aerial redesign

José Alfredo Covarrubias, Sinacta’s secretary-general, said the aircraft had to maneuver dangerously, and that he attributes this incident to the erroneous restructuring of aerial space by the AMLO administration and lack of training.

The National Union of Air Traffic Controllers (Sinacta) recorded on Wednesday, April 21st, a new incident between two aircraft, this time in the eastern airspace of Guadalajara, which endangered the planes that had an unusual approach.

The planes were flying at about 20 thousand feet and one of them, a King Air 900 aircraft that was flying from Puerto Vallarta to León, was heading towards a Boeing 767-300 that was flying with the Querétaro-Guadalajara route.

In a video captured – consulted by El Financiero – through a global flight tracking application, Sinacta detected the maneuver between the two aircraft that got dangerously close and that they had to perform a maneuver to lower an aircraft and descend from the other to avoid the crash.

“This reduction in separation was clearly due to restructuring and lack of training. It is imperative to stop the redesign immediately, to rectify it, test it, verify it and retest it sufficiently before starting it up again, ”said José Alfredo Covarrubias, Secretary-General of Sinacta.

An air control expert, who has first-hand information, but requested anonymity, explained that the approach of the aircraft was risky because they crossed with the minimum of separation, but since the Boeing is a heavy cargo plane, it could flip the light plane.

The source denounced that there are factors that are complicating air traffic control due to the redesign: new personnel have not been properly trained, there are new procedures throughout the country, but little training.

“It was a risky operation,” he said.‘Two planes were already on the verge of colliding’: the risks of the redesign of the capital’s airspace.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, El Financiero announced that a couple of planes had to carry out an evasion maneuver due to problems with the redesign of the airspace, however, this information was denied by Air Space Navigation Services (Seneam) and airlines.

Since the beginning of the current administration, Sinacta has denounced unfavorable working conditions, which has caused a confrontation between air traffic controllers, some 500, representing the union in charge of Covarrubias and the government with Seneam.

In an interview on Tuesday, Víctor Hernández, Seneam’s general director, told El Financiero that “by law and policy we are transparent, any security event must be reported to the AFAC in a mandatory manner. We must follow a process to define responsibilities, but until now we have nothing, “he concluded.

Source: El Financiero

