Mauricio Vila meets with the Spanish ambassador in Mexico, Juan Duarte Cuadrado

The Yucatan office in Madrid has managed to get more than 15 local firms to export their products to Europe.

The governor of Yucatán, Mauricio Vila Dosal, continues to promote Yucatán as an accurate destination for investments that contribute to generating more and better jobs for its inhabitants, during his meeting with the Spanish ambassador in Mexico, Juan Duarte Cuadrado, to whom he introduced the main competitive and geographical advantages of the state.

Vila Dosal held a meeting with the diplomat in Mexico City, where they endorsed ties to continue working on joint projects; They highlighted the good relationship of the Spanish companies that are investing in the entity and have favored its sustained economic growth and reiterated their mutual interest in establishing new collaboration agreements.

TYT Newsroom