CDMX remains in orange traffic light; private offices may open next week with 20% of capacity
MEXICO CITY (Agencies) – Mexico City will remain next week in the orange traffic light, on the way to yellow. All indicators show improvements, informed Eduardo Clark, director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation. “We are at the historical minimum, before the registration of 7.5% positivity in antigen tests and PCR tests performed in the last week,” Clark said in the usual Friday epidemiological risk traffic light conference.
Authorities also reported the lowest level recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, with 1,139 hospital admissions in the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico during the last week.
Next week, private corporate offices will be able to resume their activities with a 20 percent capacity. The following measures are in place: permanent use of masks, sanitary filters, a division between workspaces, and weekly application of Covid-19 tests. Public offices will remain closed.
