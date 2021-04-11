More than two thousand people who died from Covid-19 in the state of Yucatan had high blood pressure, reported the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), establishing that this disease remains the main cause of mortality or risk factor.

Even half of the deceased suffered from this pathology, while four out of 10 had diabetes, and one in five suffered from obesity.

In Yucatán, just over 80 percent of the people who died from Covid-19 had at least one comorbidity or risk factor that caused the complication of their condition, and therefore, their death.

Even, both at the national and state level, the risk conditions of about 80 percent of the victims of Covid-19 were the three pandemics that have prevailed for years: hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, in the respective order.

According to the Yucatan Health Secretariat (SSY), until today, there are already 3,883 people who have lost their lives due to SARS-CoV-2, of which four out of five had at least one comorbidity.

Until today in the state, there are 43 chronic degenerative alterations and/or risk conditions that caused the death of people infected by the deadly infectious disease of rapid spread.

The most risky conditions are diseases related to fatal cases of people infected by the new coronavirus.

At least the first five conditions with the highest risk, or diseases related to fatal cases of people infected by the new coronavirus, had a similar proportion with respect to the national statistics.

Also, so far, in the State, of every 100 people who tested positive for this deadly infectious disease of rapid spread, only 11 have died.

In the entity, the three main causes of death from the new coronavirus are hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, diseases that affect the vast majority of the Yucatecan population, and most of the deceased are senescent with some associated comorbidity.

Yucatán is above the national average, mainly in hypertension, diabetes, and obesity, coupled with chronic kidney failure, among other conditions, infected people are at greater risk of developing the severe form of Covid-19, through pneumonia.

Fact is, in the Yucatan, arterial hypertension is the main comorbidity associated with deaths from Covid-19.

