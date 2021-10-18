UADY Rector confirms COVID-19 cases in students and teachers

Mérida, Yucatán, (October 18, 2021).- The rector of the Autonomous University of Yucatán (UADY) José de Jesús Williams, reported that cases of Covid-19 have been registered among teaching staff and students in this return to face-to-face classes.

Without specifying the number of cases, he pointed out that these infections do not mean that they have occurred in the classrooms because people are exposed in the day-to-day work and despite maintaining and applying health protocols, the risk is always present.

He said that the infections have not affected the face-to-face work of the University, which at the moment is 20 percent, although there is concern for the 9 thousand students under 18 who have not been vaccinated yet.

“Yes (contagions) have occurred, that is, we have to be realistic, the University Community is not an entity apart from society, we are people, we run the risk of being infected but of course, why, because we make our lives”, stressed.

Regarding the number of students who are attending face-to-face classes, José de Jesús Williams reported that it is currently 20 percent, while students under 18 who study in high schools currently attend 15 percent.

“It is something that should gradually increase, because many are already waiting for the second dose. But we have children under 18 years old, we have around 9 thousand students of which we still do not know what the policy in the country will be to protect them ”.

He stressed that this sector of students is what worries the University because they are in a situation of vulnerability. “What concerns us, the safety, the health of the university community.”

