Hottest day of the year registered in Merida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (Saturday, April 10, 2021).- Today the highest temperature of the current hot and dry season was registered in Mérida. The thermometer registered 40.5 degrees that occurred at the Ciafeme Uady and Gerpy Conagua stations, reported meteorologist Juan Vázquez Montalvo.

Today there was a very hot to extremely hot environment with a cloudy to mostly clear sky and a warm south and southeast wind.

The temperatures recorded today in Mérida were 40.4 degrees in the southwest observatory and 40.5 in the northeast and west.

On the coast, Progreso marked 38.8 degrees and Celestún, 35.8. Valladolid had 37 degrees and Tizimín, 36. In Río Lagartos there were records of 38 degrees. In Tantakín, the thermometer reached 37.9 C.

Tomorrow another day from very hot to extremely hot is expected. There would be all day clear to half cloudy skies with a warm south and southeast wind.

The minimum temperatures at dawn expected are between 21 and 26 degrees and the maximum temperatures of 37 to 41 degrees in the early afternoon.

