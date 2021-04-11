Mexican cinematographers win BAFTA award in the category of “Best Sound”

Mexicans Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, and Carlos Cortés triumphed in the category of “Best Sound” for the film ‘Sound of Metal’, on Saturday, April 10th, at the BAFTA 2021 Awards (British Academy Film Award), which awards the British film academy for the best of the national and international big screen.

The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences in social networks recognized the talent of the Mexican winners and shared a publication, congratulating the sound team.

‘Sound of Metal’ was nominated alongside other films such as ‘Greyhound’, ‘Big World News’, ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Soul’.

It should be noted that the work of the three Mexicans is also recognized for the next Oscar Awards, where it is nominated for the same category.

The film is now available on the Amazon Prime platform and is starring British interpreters Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke and directed by Darius Marder.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first year, the event had to be divided into two galas, so a total of eight awards were awarded on Saturday night and the remaining winners will be announced this Sunday, April 11.

