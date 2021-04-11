Mexican cinematographers win BAFTA award in the category of “Best Sound”

Mexicans Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, and Carlos Cortés triumphed in the category of “Best Sound” for the film ‘Sound of Metal’, on Saturday, April 10th, at the BAFTA 2021 Awards (British Academy Film Award), which awards the British film academy for the best of the national and international big screen.
The Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences in social networks recognized the talent of the Mexican winners and shared a publication, congratulating the sound team.
‘Sound of Metal’ was nominated alongside other films such as ‘Greyhound’, ‘Big World News’, ‘Nomadland’ and ‘Soul’.
It should be noted that the work of the three Mexicans is also recognized for the next Oscar Awards, where it is nominated for the same category.
The film is now available on the Amazon Prime platform and is starring British interpreters Riz Ahmed and Olivia Cooke and directed by Darius Marder.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the first year, the event had to be divided into two galas, so a total of eight awards were awarded on Saturday night and the remaining winners will be announced this Sunday, April 11.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
AMLO refuses to vaccinate private doctors
Andrés Manuel López Obrador told private.
-
Mexico surpasses 209,000 deaths from Covid-19.
On Saturday, Mexico reached a total.
-
‘Explosive’ volcanic eruption rocks Caribbean island St. Vincent
HAVANA, CUBA (Reuters) -La Soufriere volcano.
-
Repairs on Merida’s “Paso Deprimido” about to begin.
Interim Mayor Alejandro Ruz Castro assures.
-
Extreme heat for the Yucatan Peninsula today.
MÉRIDA Yucatan (CONAGUA) – Yesterday, Saturday, the highest.
-
Negative impacts of AMLO’s Mayan Train in the Yucatan Peninsula.
Environmental organizations sent a letter to.
-
Yucatecan captivates Merida with Freddie Mercury street show (VIDEO)
The idea arose as a result.
-
Mexico registers the first case of thrombocytopenia associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.
Francisco Aguirre was admitted to Hospital.
-
I’m an American citizen, essential worker, and mother of two. Why was my husband deported?
On Dec. 17, 2019, my husband,.
-
Yucatán and Quintana Roo lead the residential offer in the southeast
The city of Mérida, Yucatán, has had.
Leave a Comment