First Atari Hotel to Begin Construction in Phoenix in Mid-2020

PHEONIX, AZ-. Atari Interactive, the company behind hats with built-in speakers and a new version of the Atari VCS console, is getting into the hotel business. Eight Atari-themed hotels are in development, with the first expected to break ground on construction this year in Phoenix, Arizona.
Other Atari Hotels are planned for Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.
There’s no denying that gaming is a massive industry. More than 2.5 billion gamers across the world spent more than $152.1 billion (US) on games in 2019 alone.
Atari’s hotels will, of course, be video game themed, featuring “fully immersive” virtual reality and augmented reality experiences, and venues at select locations designed to accommodate esports events. As seen in renders of the hotels, the iconic Atari logo will feature prominently in the design of the company’s buildings.
The “video game-themed destination” will offer gaming playgrounds that include VR and AR games, and some locations will have venues and studios to accommodate e-sports events. Atari says the hotels will have meeting rooms, co-working spaces, restaurants, bars, a bakery, a movie theater, and a gym. The company says it’ll be a destination for families and business travelers
