Man attacks woman with acid and is arrested for attempted femicide in Cancun

A man was arrested in Paseos del Mar in Cancun, Quintana Roo, after he was accused of throwing muriatic acid at his partner on Thursday afternoon. Therefore, after his arrest he was charged with attempted femicide.

The arrest took place after neighbors of the affected woman heard the cries for help and approached the house to subdue the perpetrator. There, they called a National Guard patrol that was passing by, who arrested the 24 year-old man and called for paramedics to assist the victim.

The woman was treated by the paramedics and later taken to the IMSS Specialties Hospital. When the situation was under control, the federal agents requested the support of the Grupo Especializado en Atención a la Violencia Familiar y de Género, who will continue with the process of charging the alleged perpetrator.

Josmar “N” to be charged with attempted femicide

After his arrest, Josmar “N” was taken by the Grupo Especializado en Atención a la Violencia Familiar y de Género, to be charged for the crime of attempted femicide, after the attack with muriatic acid that he carried out on his partner, 23 years old.

In Mexico there are more and more acid attacks on women every day. According to the Carmen Sanchez Foundation, there are more than 30 cases in recent years. In addition, in 2021 more than 3,500 femicides were registered and in 2022 at least 947 cases are known.

TYT Newsroom