Travelers saturate AICM before the Easter holidays

México, City, (March 29, 2021).- Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the SSA’s (Ministry of Health) warning of the possibility of a third wave, hundreds (or maybe even thousands) of travelers thronged the Mexico City International Airport (AICM) before the start of the Easter holidays.
The Ministry of Communications and Transportation (SCT) announced that the sanitization of the different rooms will be intensified, the temperature will be taken in the access filters and there will be antibacterial gel for users.
Brigades were also deployed at the facilities that will tour the corridors and entrances to urge passengers to follow the measures to prevent Covid-19 infections.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
