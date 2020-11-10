Eduardo Santamaría, director of the Cancun Police is fired after repression against protesters

The UN demanded an investigation into the arrests of protesters, the attacks on journalists and the harassment of the staff of the Quintana Roo CEDH, for which Eduardo Santamaría was held responsible.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 10th, Mara Lezama, mayor of the municipality of Benito Juárez in Cancun, confirmed in an interview with national media, the dismissal of Eduardo Santamaría, the secretary of Public Security of the region after being named by the governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín Coldwell, as the person responsible for the repression carried out by the police against protesters who demanded justice for the femicide of Bianca Alexis and against the reporters and journalists who covered the article.

The mayor said the authorities‘ actions during the demonstration of feminist groups that were repressed and dispersed with gunshots to the air are “totally regrettable“.

Repruebo enérgicamente la represión contra manifestantes. pic.twitter.com/57xkw4sqVR — Mara Lezama (@MaraLezama) November 10, 2020

She stressed that she gave the indication not to repress the demonstration: “I was emphatic that I did not want violence because I am empathic with the women victims of violence. I am a woman who has sought dialogue and I cannot allow this type of situation to happen ”, declared Mara Lezama.

Lezama added that at the security table she asked the former security chief if he had given the order to shoot their weapons, and the police chief replied no.

“Even so I made the decision to separate him from the position, we are going to investigate thoroughly and proceed against all those who have participated in yesterday’s events ”, concluded the mayor of Cancun.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments