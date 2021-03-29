New airline lands in Cancun from Portugal

They expect 80% of the demand to be more Europeans who want to travel to the tourist destination.

Cancun, Quintana Roo (March 29, 2021).- With three frequencies a week, TAP Air Portugal started a new connection from Lisbon to Cancun, thus increasing air frequencies in the Mexican Caribbean.

Carlo Peneiro, vice president of sales for the Americas, mentioned that it began with the arrival of just over 270 passengers, and they will be connecting from Lisbon on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, while from Cancun it will be Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. As a regular flight that they hope will be successful, and although now the objective is Cancun, they hope to open this flight in three more cities in Mexico, although they expect 80% of the demand to be more Europeans who want to travel to the destination and enjoy Cancun.

“ When we thought about launching it even in the middle of the pandemic, they told us that it was almost impossible “, however Europeans want to travel, and that is why we inaugurated this route yesterday, and we will be connecting not only with Lisbon but also to other cities in Europe”, he mentioned.

In addition to serving Portugal, TAP’s Lisbon hub also offers connections to dozens of cities in Europe and Africa, including popular Spanish destinations for Mexican travelers such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​and 10 other cities in Spain.

The route will have TAP’s fleet of Airbus A330 aircraft that has 298 seats in three classes with 34 seats in business class, 96 in the economy plus class, and 168 seats in economy class.

Lizzie Coll, executive director of Promotion of the Tourism Promotion Council of Quintana Roo, mentioned that this route has been planning for more than a year, and it is the first time that it has landed in Cancun, which is positive to attract more markets, despite that traveling in these moments has been complicated.

” Tourism from Portugal is a low number since the flights that were had were only seasonally since most of them travel in summer, however, since they already have a regular flight, they also have to increase the promotion,” she explained.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments