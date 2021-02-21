  • Expat Community,
    • Smiling Chihuahua dog goes viral

    By on February 21, 2021

    Thanks to a happy face on its birthday, a little Chihuahua dog goes viral on social networks.

    Odin, a tiny Chihuahua dog, celebrated its birthday!

    Odin’s photograph went viral because of his happy face and huge smile as the guests sang Happy Birthday to him, which caused tenderness and other emotions in social networks such as Facebook and Instagram.

    The canine celebrated its third year of life with a special cake for pets and in the photograph, Odin can be seen wearing a birthday hat too.

    Source: Bow’s kitchen

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Alejandro

