Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office will identify criminals using FBI system

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 13, 2020).- As it happens in the movies, the Yucatan State Attorney General’s Office will implement a database system created by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which will allow identifying criminals whose records are kept in a database.

the Yucatecan Prosecutor’s Office was selected to be part of the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) project, the national database of the United States created and operated by the FBI.

This is a technological program focused on creating local, state, and national databases, with DNA profiles of people processed, profiles of missing, and located persons.

Yucatan is among the Mexican states that will receive equipment in this first phase of the information exchange, in addition to Chihuahua, Puebla, Chiapas, and Guanajuato.

United States Agent Training

The head of the FGE, Wilbert Antonio Cetina Arjona, has followed up on the corresponding protocol, which includes the analysis of options for software installation and training of personnel, which will be assigned shortly to the FGE by the North American authorities.

Among the specialized areas that are contemplated to house the corresponding equipment, in the Institute of Forensic Sciences of the Prosecutor’s Office, is the Forensic Genetics Laboratory.

This information allows the genetic profiles of a specific crime to be compared; For this, there is an index that allows having all the data of each adult convicted of a felony, while the forensic index details the DNA profiles found at the scene.

“It is an important step, because it will contribute to the moment of the investigation of the crimes and, therefore, when analyzing the identity of any suspect,” said Cetina Arjona.







