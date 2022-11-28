Open call to study languages at UADY

The Institutional Language Center of the Autonomous University of Yucatan (CIL-UADY) opened the call for courses for the period January-May 2023, and its coordinator, Karina Abreu Cano, invites the university community and the general public to enroll in one of the four language courses offered.

When did the call for applications open?

The online registration period for those interested in learning English, French, Italian or Mayan language will be open from November 15 until January 2, 2023.

Who is it for?

This call is open to the general public, as we are a Language Center open to the entire community that provides a variety of courses. All you have to do is register on the CIL website, enter all your data, nothing else is required except registration and then payment for the course.

Does everyone start from scratch?

The above is for new students who wish to start a language from zero, but in the case of people who already have previous knowledge of a language offered at CIL, they can register for the placement test.

How to take this exam?

To do so, they must enter the Institutional Language Center’s website on November 23 and 24 until 2:00 p.m., the cost is 250 pesos. Once you have registered, you will receive the date and time of the exam, which will be held on December 1.

What is the cost of the course?

Once the placement test and the registration to take a course is completed, the course fee is 3,200 pesos for the general public; 2,720 for UADY students and also in case you want to study a second language, this will cost 2,240 pesos, finally in the chaos of the Mayan language, the course has a cost of 1,500 pesos.

What are the schedules?

The choice of schedules is made during the same registration period, we have several modalities: face-to-face, online, twice a week, independent or free schedules and distance learning. We also offer intensive classes on Fridays or Saturdays depending on the language.

Where to get more information?

Those interested in knowing the complete call for applications or in registering for courses can go to scecil.uady.mx

