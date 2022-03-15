Brent Renaud, a U.S. journalist, and filmmaker was killed by a Russian attack in Irpin, Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has published an open letter to the family of Brent Renaud, a U.S. journalist and filmmaker who police said was killed by a Russian attack in Irpin, Ukraine, a suburb of Kyiv, on Sunday, March 13.
“It is with deep sadness that I am writing to extend my heartfelt condolences to you on the tragic loss of your beloved son and brother,” Zelensky wrote in a letter posted to Twitter on Monday. “A talented and brave journalist, Brent lost his life while documenting human tragedy, devastation and suffering of the millions of Ukrainians. With all his courage and determination, he travelled to the most dangerous war zones to film the unprecedented ruthlessness and evil, also inflicted upon our nation by the aggressor state.
“The people of Ukraine, who are fighting against the Russian regime to defend their homeland and democracy in the world, are mourning with you,” Zelensky continued. “We are thankful to Brent for his professionalism and commitment to the values of compassion, ethics and justice.
“May Brent’s life, service and sacrifice inspire generations of people all around the world to stand up [and] fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness,” he added.
I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of Brent Renaud who lost his life while documenting the ruthlessness & evil inflicted upon 🇺🇦 people by Russia. May Brent’s life & sacrifice inspire the world to stand up in fight for the forces of light against forces of darkness. pic.twitter.com/bvQjM470OU
— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 14, 2022
Renaud, 50, was working on a video project on refugees for Time magazine with another American journalist, Juan Arredondo, when Arredondo said the car they were traveling in came under fire from Russian forces.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Merida-Houston United Airlines flight schedule modified by daylight saving hours
On Monday, March 14th, the Mérida.
-
The Mérida Montejo Rotary Club prepares a new children’s recreation center
The president of the Mérida Montejo.
-
Explosion in a Playa del Carmen restaurant leaves two dead
Several people have been reported injured.
-
Laser hair removal business in Merida’s Uptown Plaza accused of fraud
Through social media, user Alicia Ojeda.
-
Vacant houses in Mérida, a symptom of the housing bubble: Carla Escoffié
“In the metropolitan area of Mérida,.
-
Former Yucatecan congressman Francisco Solís Peón dies at 54
“Pancho Cachondo” as he was widely.
-
Daylight saving time 2022 in Mexico will begin on April 3
On April 3rd, 2022, wintertime will.
-
US astronaut to ride Russian spacecraft
U.S. astronaut Mark Vande Hei has.
-
Mazda partners up with Toyota to take on the American market
A decade after Mazda Motor’s cars.
-
Xi Jinping Sees at Least One Winner Emerging From Ukraine War: China
The war in Ukraine is far.
Leave a Comment