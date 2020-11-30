According to Expedia Cancun, Riviera Maya top 2021 destination choices for American travelers

Riviera Maya, Q.R. — Cancun, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen and Tulum are the most sought-after destinations by Americans looking for online travel according to Expedia’s Annual Travel Trends Report for 2021 and Airline Reporting Corporation.

“We are happy to hear the search report from Expedia.com users, where the majority of American travelers chose one of our destinations for its characteristics such as beaches, weather and air connectivity,” said Darío Flota Ocampo, CEO of the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ).

“The work carried out in the state with health protocols generates trust among travelers,” he added. According to the list, the top four destinations travelers are most interested in visiting next year are Cancun, Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

The list was followed by other destinations including Las Vegas, Orlando, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, Maui and Oahu, Hawaii, Miami, Los Cabos, French Polynesia and the Maldives.

As for the main activities reserved for 2021, adventure takes the number one spot with ATV tours and zip lines in cenotes, according to the report. Cancun is emerging as the fashionable destination for next year among vacationers in the United States, not only for its wide range of activities and hotel infrastructure, but also for its air connectivity.

They have announced that airlines such as United, Southwest, American, and JetBlue have added flights for the winter season, from December to April. According to the Strategic Planning Directorate of the CPTQ, from June to September of this year, U.S. tourists represented 88 percent of the total international passengers that arrived in the Mexican Caribbean, which confirms that even during the contingency, the United States is consolidated as the main international market for Quintana Roo.

Source: RMN







