More than 200,000 acres in Quintana Roo have been privatized

The properties have passed into private hands, mainly in destinations with high tourism potential.
“Privatization and dispossession of social property” is what the Mexican Civil Council for Sustainable Forestry has called the situation that has occurred in the region during the last 30 years, mainly in the Mexican Caribbean.
A study by this organization points out that the overwhelming real estate development has displaced the original owners of the properties, whose value today amounts to millions of dollars.
Between 1993 and 2018, a total of 208,469 hectares of common use lands in Quintana Roo were formally parceled for change of ownership.
In the same period, a total of 103,575 hectares were parceled in Yucatan and 43,260 hectares in Campeche.
The organization relates this phenomenon to “the agrarian mafia,” that is to say, those businessmen who were favored by the government with the sale of land at preferential prices or through land dispossession.
Holbox, according to the study, is one of the best known and most emblematic cases of ejido land privatization; its analysis makes it possible to identify the different actors, instruments, and modalities involved in the process of dispossession promoted by the so-called “agrarian mafia,” due to the land grabbing that took place in the area by businessmen from Monterrey.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
MORENA proposes a set of regulations on Twitter, Facebook, and other social media companies
MEXICO CITY — The party of.
-
President Joe Biden ended travel ban on Muslim-majority nations
Armin Deroee measures his family’s separation.
-
Argentina’s President to visit Mexico this month
Argentina President Alberto Fernandez will travel.
-
When will it be safe to travel again? Here’s what the experts say
It comes down to the behavior.
-
Mexico registering over 10 thousand new daily coronavirus infections
On Tuesday, February 9th, Mexico reported.
-
Mexican Senator Proposes Regulating Facebook, Twitter to Protect ‘Freedom of Expression’
MEXICO CITY (REUTERS) – A prominent senator.
-
Mexico is experiencing the most deadly COVID-19 outbreak in Latin America
MEXICO CITY (Bloomberg) — Mexico has.
-
AMLO and his economic lies.
The price of the basic food.
-
AMLO proposes to businessmen “to create a group” to buy the presidential airplane.
López Obrador seeks to convince a.
-
As new work is completed, fines will be applied for not respecting bicycle lanes in Merida
Mérida, Yucatán (Times Media Mexico) .-Penalties.
Leave a Comment