Fire in Merida’s Centro causes thousands of pesos in damage

Authorities are still on site to determine the origin of the fire.

MÉRIDA, Yucatan – A drunken police officer and thousands of pesos in damages was the result of a fire that took place on Tuesday, February 9th, in Merida’s downtown, which required three water tankers to put out the blaze.

So far, the police are working in the area to determine the origin of the fire as well as the exact damage.

The operation to extinguish the flames required a joint and coordinated operation between agents of the Merida Municipal Police Department, the Fire Department of the Yucatan Public Safety Secretariat, the National Guard, and Civil Protection.

At around 3:20 p.m. an outbreak of fire was reported at the Salomón yarn and thread warehouse, located on 58th Street between 65th and 67th Streets in Centro.

As a result, municipal units were deployed in the area to assist with the evacuation of the employees of the warehouse and surrounding businesses.

Likewise, the municipal corporation deployed a road operation that covered two blocks around the fire, to safeguard the integrity of passers-by and to allow the maneuvers of the security forces.

In support of the Fire Department, the Municipal Public Services Department sent 3 water tankers from Parks and Gardens to supply water to the firefighters.

