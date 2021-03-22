The “Biciruta” returns observing provisions in a healthcare environment

Mérida, Yucatán, (March 22, 2021).- After a year of inactivity due to sanitary restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, this Sunday, March 21, the Paseo de Montejo Bike-route (Biciruta) was reactivated under the usual health protocols which brought together dozens of families who participated respecting the established sanitary measures.
Mayor Renán Barrera Concha joined the bike route, accompanied by his wife Diana Castillo Laviada, president of DIF Mérida, and his children Daniela and Renán.
The objective, in the words of the Mayor, is to make an outdoor space available to families, with the necessary health care, so that they can enjoy moments of healthy and responsible recreation.
The Councilor commented that the pause that forced the planet to stop due to the coronavirus partially silenced the activities of the municipality, but now is the time that, with a responsible attitude, the people of Merida have this option of distraction in the middle of the adverse environment of the pandemic.
“This alternative is healthy because, at the same time as exercising, people also keep their physical distance to avoid possible infections and that is why we affirm that the bike-route is a safe program,” he pointed out.
Barrera Concha indicated that to make it safer, artistic shows or recreational activities will not be held, as they were carried out before the pandemic, in order to avoid crowds.
He recalled that, in this new stage, the Sunday program has the service of “bicimédicos”, who circulate along the route to provide medical care in case of non-serious health problems among the walkers.
As for the expert personnel in the area, they were trained with a course related to the management of the pandemic, so that they can distinguish between the symptoms of heat stroke and COVID symptoms, in order to provide a better and safe service to the community.
In addition, within the framework of this new normality on the journey, as of this Sunday, there are four sanitizing points which are located at the Paseo de Montejo Auction, Casa Díaz (in front of the Justo Sierra Monument), on one side from the Hotel Conquistador and at the Escuela Modelo.
These health modules are equipped with antibacterial and disinfectant gel, mouth covers, garbage cans and personnel in charge of inviting attendees to follow all the care and prevention measures to avoid possible infections.
There is also “The safe distance guards”. These figures will be located on the corners on Paseo de Montejo and will be in charge of activities designated for the care and prevention of contagion.
In the course also participated botargas in charge of the Carnival committee, who were located at the entrance of the Remate de Montejo, at the doors of the hotel “Rosas y Chocolate”, Banco Santander and next to the letters of Mérida, located in front of the Monument to Homeland.
The Sustainable Development Unit participated with tree adoption modules, which had a good response from walkers and it was common to see people carrying plants on their bicycles during the walk.
In addition, in this new stage there will be four bicycle rental points available to the public by Bicimaya: on the sidewalk of Mc Donalds, Mayan Bike (Banorte), Bicitur (30 meters from the OXXIO ex brasas) and Rentadora Adris (sidewalk from Plaza Krystal).
Unlike the traditional “bicirruta”, this time the section is approximately 2 kilometers, only from the Paseo de Montejo auction to the Monument to the Fatherland, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
According to the response of the population, it will be determined whether the Bike-route remains every Sunday or any possible adjustments to the format.
The Bici-Ruta program, which is strongly positioned in the taste of Meridian families, will have 15 years this 2021. In the editions prior to the pandemic, it registered a monthly influx of 15,000 people on average.
La Bici-Ruta was suspended on March 8th, 2020, and reopened March 21st, 2021.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
