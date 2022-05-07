Fire in junkyard gets out of control and burns vehicles parked on the street

A strong fire in a junkyard in Mérida’s San José Vergel neighborhood left costly material damage. The flames reached the vehicles that were parked in front of the premises.
The events occurred in a property located on Calle 21-A between 16 and 18, in the aforementioned neighborhood, in which a junkyard was operating, supposedly clandestine.
As indicated, the fire started inside the premises where a couple of people were working, who, seeing the flames, which spread rapidly, left the site.
The strong smoke alerted the locals, who called the 911 emergency number, and within minutes police officers and firefighters from the SSP and the Fire Department arrived.
At some point, the fire got out of control and at least two vehicles that were parked outside the business also ended up on fire.
So far the origin of the incident is unknown.
Complaints from residents
After having controlled the fire, the residents of the area approached the uniformed officers to raise their complaint against the junkyard, which has been operating clandestinely for about three months, as they commented that the property they are using does not belong to them and had been abandoned for a long time. time, since it is in a litigation process.
They also expressed that the place generates too much garbage that affects them, that the vehicles hinder the passage of pedestrians and motorists in the place, and even the tree, being reached by the embers, can fall on someone at any time.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
