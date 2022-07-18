Yucatan is consolidating as a trading partner in the Middle East region

As a result of the strong international promotion of Yucatan carried out by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, the region projects itself as an important commercial partner for the Middle Eastern market, thus projecting the interest and links established with nations of that part of the world so that the state is a provider of goods and services which translates into more employment and better opportunities for Yucatecans.

This is a direct consequence of the trade mission that Governor Vila Dosal undertook together with a group of Yucatecan businessmen and leaders of commercial chambers in November 2021 in order to make Saudi Arabian officials aware of the advantages of doing business with Yucatan.

Yucatan has a strategic location, first-class roads, air, and port infrastructure that facilitate the flow of products to other parts of the world.

An example of this is the traditional Yucatecan company La Anita, which recently made the third shipment of a batch with its merchandise made in Yucatan, which included pastor and achiote seasonings and marinades, among others, which are used to prepare various pibil-type stews.

This shipment of more than one ton was destined for the city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for the use and consumption of various restaurants of the so-called Meshico Group, which shows the result of the business opportunities derived from the visit of the Yucatecan entourage last year.

In this sense, the promotion strategy implemented by the Governor is reaffirmed as a success, which has led to the products made in Yucatan being known in different latitudes of the world and with which Yucatan is also projected as a pole of interest and investment.

In this sense, it should be remembered that in that trade mission, the Yucatecan delegation led by Vila Dosal presented, before officials of the Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, the Investment Ministries, and the Agricultural and Industrial Development Funds, as well as the Authority of Food and Drugs, the benefits and advantages of our state as well as publicizing the wide range of products that are made in the territory and that may be of commercial interest in that nation.

In addition, at that time, the Governor addressed issues such as the wide tourist, commercial and industrial offer of Yucatan, thereby expanding the variety of Yucatecan products that are already exported to that region of the world as well as introducing others, especially from the agro-industrial area. , which adds to the legal certainty and the facilities provided by the State Government, to producers and entrepreneurs seeking to export.

To these actions is added the package of more than 108,000 million pesos in investments from companies such as Amazon, Walmart, with its Distribution Center, Tesla, with its car dealerships and Holcim, with Cementos Fortaleza as well as Fincantieri, among others.

Similarly, projects such as the expansion of the Port of Progreso, the Gran Parque de la Plancha, the Maya Train, as well as the arrival of the Ie-tram in Latin America, the transport system that will complement the “Va y ven” system.

With this strategy promoted by the State Government, Yucatan consolidates itself as an important commercial partner and provider of products and services for Middle Eastern countries, which also translates into the possibility of generating more jobs and better opportunities for the benefit of Yucatecans.

