This was agreed by AMLO and Kamala Harris in their first official meeting

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard explained that during the meeting economic and security issues were addressed

MÉXICO CITY, (June 09, 2021).- The first face-to-face meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and US Vice President Kamala Harris took place in Mexico City on Tuesday, June 8.

Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Relations, explained that economic issues were addressed and it was a dialogue of cooperation for security.

The two leaders discussed the economic situation in the region, the implementation of the T-MEC, the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the establishment of an operational group specialized in combating drug trafficking and human trafficking.

Before the visit of the vice president, it was decided to reactivate the High-Level Economic Dialogue (DEAN) to be held in September.

Both nations agreed to take advantage of the mechanisms of the T-MEC to “strengthen equitable and sustainable economic growth after the outbreak of the pandemic,” the Government Secretariat detailed in a statement.

Meanwhile, Mexico and the US reaffirmed their commitment to advance in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, according to the Government of Mexico, the two countries will establish “ an operational group specialized in combating drug and human trafficking through a methodology that seeks to share information and intelligence, to identify, interrupt and dismantle drug smuggling and human trafficking networks in Mexico ”.

Regarding the labor rights of workers in both countries, the neighboring country will increase its economic contribution to implementing a labor reform in Mexico.

“The delegation of the United States communicated an increase in its economic contribution to support the implementation of the labor reform in Mexico that seeks to reinforce labor standards for the protection of workers,” Segob explained.

Earlier, a memorandum of understanding on international cooperation was signed between the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) of Mexico and the United States Agency for International Development.

This agreement seeks to promote sustainable economic development in southern Mexico and northern Central America.

On the infrastructure side, both delegations set actions to facilitate US investments in Mexico.

During the meeting, the US delegation highlighted proposals for infrastructure projects on the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, projects for the construction of affordable housing, and the strengthening of rural agricultural enterprises.

