Mexico says rich countries must stop ‘hoarding’ COVID-19 vaccines

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Wednesday made a plea at the U.N. Security Council for countries to stop hoarding vaccines against COVID-19 as poorer ones fall behind in the race to vaccinate their citizens.
Three-fourths of the first doses have been applied to citizens in only ten countries that account for 60% of global gross domestic product (GDP), Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said, while in more than 100 countries no vaccines have been applied at all.
“We urge countries to avoid hoarding vaccines and accelerate the first stages of COVAX deliveries, to give priority to countries with fewer resources,” Ebrard said before the council, which Mexico is currently a member of.
Ebrard said that so far no vaccines have been distributed under the scheme. Officials from the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday that countries could expect confirmation of their COVAX vaccine shipments soon, although the first batches were expected to be small.
In all, 190 countries including have joined COVAX, which aims to ensure equitable access to vaccines. The scheme is jointly run by the GAVI alliance, the WHO, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and UNICEF.
“It is urgent to act, to reverse the injustice that is being committed because the security of all humanity depends on it,” Ebrard said.
Mexico itself has signed agreements with several international pharmaceutical companies for millions of doses for its 126 million people amid global delays and shortages of some vaccines.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; Writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Alistair Bell)
Source: Reuters
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chess and Honey “a healthy mind in a healthy body”
The phrase “a healthy mind in.
-
Monarch butterflies arrive in Mexico, just as every year during the winter
Majestic monarch butterflies fluttered through Mexico.
-
Watch Trump Plaza Hotel implosion (VIDEO)
On Wednesday morning, dozens braved 27-degree.
-
New mosquito species that may be a carrier of dengue near Yucatan
Aedes Vittatus detected in Cuba MÉRIDA,.
-
NASA’s Perseverance Rover to land on Mars tomorrow
NASA’s Mars 2020 spacecraft is operating.
-
Due to slow vaccination, Yucatan is still far from “collective immunization”.
Vaccinated people are asked to follow.
-
Yucatan has the highest number of homes with a bicycle in the country
Mérida is the fourth city in.
-
Six African countries now on alert due to Ebola virus outbreak
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris did not.
-
Under payment leaves 40% of Mexicans without anything to eat
In addition to the 6.1% increase.
-
Unexpected blackout in Yucatán due to power outages
Cenace/CFE announced power outages in 12.
Leave a Comment