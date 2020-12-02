Mérida-Houston United Airlines flights reactivated

Merida Yucatan; December 2, 2020 (ACOM) .- Mérida and Houston are again connected by air, as United Airlines restarted operations today Wednesday, December 2nd, which will be flying nonstop three times a week.

Fernando Butrón, manager of the commercial airline, explained that after eight months of suspension due to the health emergency, this route was reactivated, which restarted operations with flight 1427, transporting 69 passengers, which will allow a new connection for Mérida to the center -South of the US.

He explained that the Mérida-Houston route is in high demand and it is expected that soon the connection will allow greater connectivity for the Yucatecan capital, in addition to establishing a commercial bridge to offer greater communication and arrival of tourists to Yucatan.

Óscar Carrillo Maldonado, the administrator of the Mérida Airport, highlighted that mobility in the air terminal continues to increase, with a greater flow of travelers and a gradual recovery in national and international routes and connections.

With the re-start of the United Airlines operations, the international routes available to Mérida are complemented, since Miami is being covered through American Airlines and it is expected that other international destinations will be recovered again.

For now, the airlines report a good occupancy in arrivals and departures from Merida and the Christmas season will be in high demand, primarily for arrivals, since many Yucatecans living in other cities usually return to the state on these dates.

“Air mobility has been on the rise since the economic reactivation began in Yucatán last June, and this increase will continue through the end of the year. At this time, the Mérida terminal is receiving about 2,300 passengers every day, this is 30% of the mobility that was registered in 2019; however, it is feasible that these figures improve in the short term ”, Carrillo Maldonado concluded.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







