Watch Trump Plaza Hotel implosion (VIDEO)

On Wednesday morning, dozens braved 27-degree temperatures — or joined live-streams online — to watch the implosion of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
The building was former President Donald Trump’s last remaining of the four casinos he ran in the gambling destination; he opened it in 1984, but ultimately abandoned it in 2009 after a series of bankruptcies. At the time of its closure in 2014, Newsweek reports, it was the poorest performing casino in the city.
It took only seconds, and 3,000 pieces of dynamite, for the 34 stories to go up in a poof of dust. “For some people, it’s like good riddance,” one woman on vacation in Atlantic City told The New York Times. “It’s like wiping all the memories, erasing everything with his name.”
Back in my home state today to bear witness as Atlantic City demolishes the Trump Plaza casino. People are lined up on the beach in 27 degree weather to watch it fall. pic.twitter.com/gbrZElU5iW— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 17, 2021
Indulge in some catharsis — or perhaps just watch because you like seeing huge things go boom — below.
Source: The Week
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chess and Honey “a healthy mind in a healthy body”
The phrase “a healthy mind in.
-
Monarch butterflies arrive in Mexico, just as every year during the winter
Majestic monarch butterflies fluttered through Mexico.
-
Mexico says rich countries must stop ‘hoarding’ COVID-19 vaccines
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on.
-
New mosquito species that may be a carrier of dengue near Yucatan
Aedes Vittatus detected in Cuba MÉRIDA,.
-
NASA’s Perseverance Rover to land on Mars tomorrow
NASA’s Mars 2020 spacecraft is operating.
-
Due to slow vaccination, Yucatan is still far from “collective immunization”.
Vaccinated people are asked to follow.
-
On Ash Wednesday, ashes are a symbol, the goal is transformation
Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day.
-
Yucatan has the highest number of homes with a bicycle in the country
Mérida is the fourth city in.
-
Six African countries now on alert due to Ebola virus outbreak
WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris did not.
-
Under payment leaves 40% of Mexicans without anything to eat
In addition to the 6.1% increase.
Leave a Comment