Watch Trump Plaza Hotel implosion (VIDEO)

On Wednesday morning, dozens braved 27-degree temperatures — or joined live-streams online — to watch the implosion of the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The building was former President Donald Trump’s last remaining of the four casinos he ran in the gambling destination; he opened it in 1984, but ultimately abandoned it in 2009 after a series of bankruptcies. At the time of its closure in 2014, Newsweek reports, it was the poorest performing casino in the city.

It took only seconds, and 3,000 pieces of dynamite, for the 34 stories to go up in a poof of dust. “For some people, it’s like good riddance,” one woman on vacation in Atlantic City told The New York Times. “It’s like wiping all the memories, erasing everything with his name.”

Back in my home state today to bear witness as Atlantic City demolishes the Trump Plaza casino. People are lined up on the beach in 27 degree weather to watch it fall. pic.twitter.com/gbrZElU5iW — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 17, 2021

Indulge in some catharsis — or perhaps just watch because you like seeing huge things go boom — below.

