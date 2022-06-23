Tropical storm has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days

A tropical wave is drifting west toward the United States and conditions could become favorable for the system to develop early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center.
(NOAA).- Disorganized showers and thunderstorms are being produced by the system as it travels at 15 mph in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, the NHC said in Thursday’s 8 a.m. advisory.
The system has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days, which is considered a low chance, and a near 0% chance of developing in the next 48 hours, the NHC said.
It’s been a quiet hurricane season so far in 2022. This is the first time in eight years a named storm didn’t form prior to the June 1 start of hurricane season.
Earlier this month the low-pressure system that eventually became Tropical Storm Alex dropped double-digit rain totals in parts of South Florida causing localized flooding.
But about this time a year ago Tropical Storm Claudette formed and was making its way through the mid-Atlantic after making landfall in Louisiana.
Prior to Claudette, there was Tropical Storm Ana, which formed May 22 northeast of Bermuda, and Tropical Storm Bill, which formed June 14 off the coast of North Carolina.
Ana’s formation marked the seventh consecutive year a named storm formed before the official June 1 start of hurricane season.
Both Ana and Bill were short-lived and neither threatened the United States.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Governor announces the creation of more than three thousand new jobs in Yucatan
Working as a team to continue.
-
AMLO’s Dos Bocas refinery cost doubles to $18 billion USD
A week before the grand opening.
-
The majestic archaeological site of Kulubá in Tizimín will open its doors to the public in 2023
A Maya archaeological zone that has.
-
British Airways is on strike
Staff at British Airways voted in.
-
Yucatan waiters will receive training to avoid customers’ excessive alcohol consumption
Through the Intelligent waiter program, Canirac.
-
Mérida needs to renew its urban infrastructure in streets and public spaces
Mérida City Council seeks to respond.
-
Pope Francis declared: “How many killings there are in Mexico!”
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis.
-
The bodies of the two murdered Jesuits have been found
The bodies of two Catholic priests.
-
CFE reported that the cause of the peninsular blackout was an accident suffered by a worker
The Federal Electricity Commission reported that.
-
The woman who killed young Leonel will go through the legal process in liberty
N.J.C.T., the woman who ran over.
Leave a Comment