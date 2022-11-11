Mayor Julian Zacarías Curi toured the SCT park to check on the progress of the renovation works

The City Hall, presided by Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi, continues the reconstruction and rehabilitation of the SCT park, which is located at the exit to the Merida-Progreso highway.

The mayor verified the progress that is at 90%, which will benefit the neighbors of the area, who for some time have been requesting that this space be renovated with the respective security measures for the recreation of the families.

Zacarías Curi indicated that among the actions being carried out are the total reconstruction of the park, the delimitation of the area with concrete, the placement of cyclone mesh and street lighting with the installation of three light poles.

The mayor was accompanied by the head of the Public Services and Ecology Department, Canán Góngora Ortegón, who pointed out that three picnic tables were added to the park, concrete benches lined with wood were installed, and a participatory mural was painted to decorate the space.

“Continuing with the work commissioned by the municipal president, so far we have added 20% of grass in the green area, as well as a sidewalk lined the park, and for the children’s entertainment, a playground module, not to mention new electrical installation,” he reported.

The inauguration date of this place will be announced soon, and finally, the mayor urged the neighbors to take care of this space so that all families can enjoy it and keep it for a longer period of time.

TYT Newsroom







