JURY CONVICTS GENARO GARCÍA LUNA OF DRUG TRAFFICKING IN THE U.S.

Excélsior.- Genaro García Luna, Felipe Calderón’s Security Secretary, was found guilty of the five charges against him by the New York District Attorney’s Office, four of them related to drug trafficking, as announced by Judge Brian Cogan when he read the verdict today, February 21, 2023.

After more than two days of deliberations in which they requested excerpts from the testimony of some witnesses such as Jesús El Rey Zambada, as well as Sergio Villarreal Barragán, El Grande, the first to say that García Luna was on the payroll of the Sinaloa cartel, among others, the 12 members of the jury reached a verdict and determined that García Luna was guilty.

Following his conviction in a month-long trial after the trial was delayed for three years following the former security secretary’s arrest in December 2019, García Luna will now wait to learn his sentence, which will be determined by Judge Brian Cogan.

Genaro García Luna is the first former high-level Mexican official to be brought to trial and found guilty of conspiring with the Sinaloa Cartel to smuggle tons of cocaine into the United States. For this, prosecutors presented 26 witnesses whose testimonies were the evidence to prove the former Security Secretary’s links to drug trafficking.

