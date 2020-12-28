Yucatán: the state with the highest number of indigenous people infected by Covid-19

Yucatán remains the state with the highest number of indigenous people infected by Covid-19, and it also occupies the first place in deaths of indigenous people, this was reported by the Federal Ministry of Health.

In the same way, it is the state with the highest number of indigenous pregnant women positive for coronavirus.

According to the Tenth Epidemiological Analysis of Covid-19 in the population that is recognized as indigenous, the information corresponds to the analysis of the “Indigenous” variable of the Epidemiological Surveillance System for Viral Respiratory Disease (Sisver) carried out until last Thursday 3.

The analysis represents the epidemiological panorama and the spatial distribution at the municipal level of positive cases to Covid-19, mortality, and lethality in the population that is recognized as indigenous.

So far, 11,841 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the population that is recognized as indigenous in the country, which corresponds to 1.03 percent of the total cases presented up to the same date.

Yucatán is positioned as the state with the most reported cases, with 2,020 Mayan people, 18.6 percent, followed by Oaxaca, with 1,145 infected, 9.7 percent, and Mexico City, with 966 infections, 8.2 percent.

The median age of those infected is 48 years, with a range of 0 to 99 years, predominantly males, with 6,632 cases, 56 percent.

Regarding the “Distribution of confirmed cases in the population that is recognized as indigenous according to occupation”, 2,651 were “from the home”, 2,214 were employees, 1,350 were health workers, and 1,142 were farmers.

Likewise, there are 557 fixed or itinerant market traders; 480 pensioners or retirees; 411 unemployed; 382 students, and 307 workers.

Among the infected, there are even 275 teachers; 241 drivers; 66 managers or owners of companies or businesses, and 1,766 “others”.

According to the information provided, Yucatán has the highest rate by federal entity, with 97.7 per 100 thousand inhabitants; followed by San Luis Potosí, with 32.1; Oaxaca, with 27.6; Quintana Roo, with 27.2, and Hidalgo, with 24.1.

While the states with the highest number of reported cases are Yucatán, with 2,020 infected; Oaxaca, with 1,145 infected; Mexico City, with 956 positives; San Luis Potosí, with 919 cases, and the State of Mexico, with 881.

This difference is due to the diverse population densities that prevail in the various states of the Republic, so it is important to note that an incidence rate is calculated based on the number of inhabitants of each state.

Mortality

Currently, of the 1,461 deaths reported, Yucatán, Oaxaca and Mexico City are the states with the highest number of notifications, with 265, 212 and 128 deaths, respectively.

The median age of all deaths is 65 years, with a range from zero to 97 years, with 64 percent being men.

The comorbidities frequently presented in the deaths of the population that is recognized as indigenous were hypertension, diabetes and obesity.

Although 28 percent of deaths did not have comorbidities, 72 percent presented at least one risk factor.

Regarding the mortality and lethality rate in this vulnerable group, it is well known that people live according to their social determinants and that some of these cannot be changed, this population that is recognized as indigenous tends to remain isolated, causing a higher population density that favors the transmission of Covid-19.

