El Cuyo hoteliers say foreigners are harming the environment

EL CUYO, YUCATAN (September 30th, 2020).— Hoteliers established in the port of “El Cuyo”, within the Tizimín municipality, and who pay taxes are upset because some foreigners who have arrived have dedicated themselves to destroying protected species such as coconut trees and chit palms in the area.

The protesters point out that upon acquiring the land where the plants are found, which they have taken care of for several years, foreigners began to deforest the area, tearing down several trees.

Residents of El Cuyo have recently found chit palms lying on the ground, which they use for their living areas.

The service providers have sent evidence to the dependency of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), as it is not the first time that they have predated this type of protected specimen.

All the residents of the port know that they can get arrested if the authorities discover them cutting down coconut or chit palm trees since these are protected species.

The worst of the situation, as they indicate, is that the foreigners who have invaded this port have started new businesses of their own, and according to the locals, they are not paying taxes.

The majority of foreigners rent properties that they have converted into inns and rooms (AirBNB), taking advantage of and damaging nature.

The protesters stated that the presence of foreigners increased in the last two years and since then hoteliers in El Cuyo have been affected since most visitors prefer to stay in the so-called “summer area” (área veraniega) and not in the downtown area of the port, where a large part of the hotels and cabins are located.

According to those affected, after the complaints and evidence that they have sent to the Semarnat staff, they hope that there will soon be a sanction for those responsible since for years they have protected the species that are now being predated by outsiders.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments