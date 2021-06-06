6 executed during the last weekend of May in southern Quintana Roo

QUINTANA ROO, (June 02, 2021).- A violent weekend was lived in the center and south of the state; in Tulum different attacks left four injured and three homicides, including a woman, while in Chetumal there were three executions.
On Saturday, May 29, in Tulum, the discovery of the body of a man wrapped in black plastic bags was reported in front of the Dreams hotel.
That same Saturday night, two individuals who were on board a motorcycle opened fire on a car wash located in the October 2 subdivision, on Kukulcán Street. Four people were injured, who were transferred to the Insabi 28 hospital, located a few meters from the attack. The injured had no life-threatening injuries.
On Sunday, May 30, a woman was found dead with a bullet in the chest in a green area of the Tulum-Playa del Carmen federal highway, near the town of Chemuyil.
After that, another armed attack was perpetrated in the middle of the coastal zone, when a subject executed the passenger of Taxi number 031 of the Tiburones del Caribe taxi drivers union.
Armed attacks in the southern zone
In the south of the state, a couple was executed a few meters from their home, in the Subteniente López community, Othón P. Blanco municipality. The first indications reveal that the crime would have occurred after a fight in which the two people were involved minutes before.
While on Plutarco Elías Calles avenue, in the state capital, armed individuals paired up gunned down the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta who died right on the spot. The body was left inside the vehicle, from where it was picked up by the ministerial authority.
Source: La Jornada Maya
