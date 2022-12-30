Wondering how many cold fronts will enter the Yucatan Peninsula in 2023?

Yucatan usually presents low temperatures from December through January and February, with wind chill of up to 5° C in some locations.

After the arrival of Cold Front number 19, temperatures are expected to reach 30° to 32° C in the next few days.

However, cool mornings and nights with temperatures around 19° C will continue this weekend, with no major effects.

According to Enrique Alcocer Basto, head of the State Civil Protection Coordination (Procivy), Yucatan will be influenced by tropical maritime air and, with it, a gradual increase in temperatures, so warm conditions are expected on December 31 during the day and cool and mild conditions at the arrival of the New Year.

The head of Procivy pointed out that a new cold front is expected to enter Yucatan around January 4 and 6, 2023.

It is worth mentioning that on December 31 there will be one that will remain stationary in the Gulf of Mexico, with no direct effects on the state.

Rains will remain light during the next few days in Yucatan, causing some effects during the New Year’s holidays.

The National Water Commission forecasts 51 frontal systems for the 2022-2023 season; of these, eight have had effects in Yucatán.

However, most of the cold fronts over the national territory are still to come, of which at least 15 will have their influence in Yucatán.

The state population is recommended to be permanently informed during this winter season, to keep warm and protect children and older adults from drastic temperature changes, to consume foods rich in vitamins A and C, to drink fluids, to wash hands with soap and water or use antibacterial gel.

