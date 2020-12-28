The most prolific Yucatecan musician and composer Armando Manzanero dies from COVID-19

Armando Manzanero died this morning at 86; the singer-songwriter was hospitalized since December 17 after complications with covid-19.

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – The well-known Yucatecan singer-songwriter Armando Manzanero died this morning at 86 due to a heart attack. Recently it was reported that the interpreter tested positive for covid-19, so he had to be hospitalized on December 17, and although this Sunday it was reported that his lungs were already fine, his kidneys had complications, which kept him hospitalized.

In early December, Armando Manzanero opened the Museo Casa Manzanero in Merida, his place of birth. The museum is dedicated to his life and the successful career he had for more than 60 years.

This 2020 Armando Manzanero also received a tribute in the latest Latin Grammy Awards where Spaniard Pablo Alborán, Joy Huerta of Jesse & Joy, Luis Fonsi Jesús Navarro performed some of his hits.

Throughout his career, Merida’s native wrote more than 400 songs, most of them performed by singers such as Luis Miguel, Alejandro Fernandez, Chavela Vargas, Angelica Maria, among others. His songs have been translated into almost every language and sung by artists of all nationalities.

Who was Armando Manzanero?

Armando Manzanero Canché, a Yucatecan of Mayan origin, was born on December 7, 1934. Since he was very young, he was involved with music since his father was a musician and was one of the founders of the Yucalpetén Orchestra, so he began to study music at the School at the age of eight of Fine Arts in Merida. “Never in the World” was the first melody he composed in 1950, and a year later, he started working as a pianist. By 1957, Armando Manzanero took on the musical direction of the Mexican subsidiary of the record company CBS Internacional.

In the 60’s he began to obtain success with his compositions. In 1962 he won fifth place in the “Festival de la Canción en México,” and in 1965, he took first place in the “Festival de la Canción en Miami” with the song “Cuando Estoy Contigo.” In 1966 the singer Carlos Lico interpreted “No,” a song written by Manzanero and reached the first places on the radio. A year later, the Yucatecan recorded his first album, and from there, his rise was like a rocket to infinity.

Today, Armando Manzanero becomes an immortal. Rest in peace, maestro.

