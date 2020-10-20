Dzibilchaltun will remain closed one more week

The general director of Cultur, Mauricio Díaz Montalvo, informs that as a result of the effects generated by the tropical storm Gamma and Hurricane Delta, the area and the Dzibilchaltún archaeological site will remain closed to the public for at least one more week.
He added that in due course the precise date of reopening will be reported, since everything depends on the conditions of nature, for example, that it does not rain so intense and that the cenote that overflowed returns to its level.
He said that paths have been cleared of branches and trees have been pruned, roofs affected by constant rainfall have been repaired, general cleaning and fumigation are carried out throughout the site.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
