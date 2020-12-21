Missing sailor washes up dead on the beach of Santa Clara

Telchac Puerto, Yucatan (December 18, 2020) .- After an intense search by sky, sea, and land, the body of the young fisherman who disappeared on Sunday, December 20th, in Santa Clara was washed up by the tide towards the seashore.
The discovery of the corpse, in an advanced state of decomposition, occurred this morning when agents of the Telchac Puerto Navy were touring the area.
Due to his characteristics, it was learned that he is Jorge Rivero, who had been lost since Sunday while fishing with his uncle.
Immediately the Telchac Puerto Captaincy was notified, these in turn notified the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for the corresponding proceedings.
Relatives of the now-deceased arrived at the scene to recognize the body, as well as authorities from the municipality of Dzidzantún.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mahahual, Quintana Roo at 60% hotel occupancy
The destination is at 60 percent.
-
Maya Train could trigger tourism economic growth in Tulum
Tulum, December 20, 2020.- “The Maya Train.
-
Star Wars plane arrives from “other galaxy” to the Mérida Airport
The plane from the famous “Star.
-
Yucatecan icon Armando Manzanero tested positive for Covid-19 and is hospitalized
Family reports that Armando Manzanero responds.
-
Vatican’s Sci-Fi Nativity draws criticism
The Vatican unveiled a different sort.
-
“Yucatán is the best state in Mexico to invest” (US Chamber of Commerce)
Legal certainty, energy sustainability, security, and.
-
‘Out of control’ Covid strain makes UK a global pariah as countries impose travel bans
The United Kingdom last week warned.
-
Mexico expects more migrants to return from the US in 2021
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican officials.
-
The intense heat in Yucatan one of the main impediments to access the coronavirus vaccine.
The intense heat of the state.
-
Security increased in Puerto Vallarta after ex-governor’s ambush
Security has been reinforced in the.
Leave a Comment