Missing sailor washes up dead on the beach of Santa Clara

Telchac Puerto, Yucatan (December 18, 2020) .- After an intense search by sky, sea, and land, the body of the young fisherman who disappeared on Sunday, December 20th, in Santa Clara was washed up by the tide towards the seashore.

The discovery of the corpse, in an advanced state of decomposition, occurred this morning when agents of the Telchac Puerto Navy were touring the area.

Due to his characteristics, it was learned that he is Jorge Rivero, who had been lost since Sunday while fishing with his uncle.

Immediately the Telchac Puerto Captaincy was notified, these in turn notified the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) for the corresponding proceedings.

Santa Clara is located 90 km (55 miles) northeast of Merida (INEGI)

Relatives of the now-deceased arrived at the scene to recognize the body, as well as authorities from the municipality of Dzidzantún.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments