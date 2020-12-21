Mahahual, Quintana Roo at 60% hotel occupancy

The destination is at 60 percent occupancy, which is the maximum allowed

Mahahual is at the top of the allowed occupation, so a setback at the traffic light would represent a serious blow to the development of the economy of this place and probably the dismissal of personnel. The representative of the hotel association, Gerardo Pérez Zafra, indicated that the conditions of Bacalar have allowed this destination to be in the preference of visitors.

“A setback means 20 percent in occupancy, that is, 40 percent of maximum occupancy. For a hotel to achieve its break-even point, it needs at least 40 percent if it does not have bank liabilities ”, explained Pérez Zafra, specifying that the rates are made up of 20 percent Booking, Expedia or any other internet platforms.

A setback in the traffic light, as has been warned by the increase in COVID-19 cases, “means that we have to cut expenses, with the personnel being the first sacrificed.”

The hotel businessman indicated that going back is not the solution, since in the lodging centers they carry out very strict hygiene and disinfection protocols and in fact, it is one of the places with the least possibility of contagion.

“It is a formal industry and the one most watched by the authorities. They are captive clients, we cannot fail to comply with our obligations because we are the most vulnerable to audits ”, he specified.

Regarding cancellations, he said that they only occur in reservations that were not guaranteed with an advance or that have not been charged; although they hope that at least 20 percent of suspensions will be registered for the measures adopted in other places.

For now, Mahahual remains at 60 percent occupancy by the end of the year, which is the maximum percentage allowed and which has benefited from the conditions in which the Bacalar Lagoon has been maintained.

The business sector offers some discounts in high season if reservations are greater than two days, in addition, it has had to reinvent itself to be able to face this pandemic, especially focused on working on social networks and advertising.

