Maya Train could trigger tourism economic growth in Tulum

Tulum, December 20, 2020.- “The Maya Train and the new airport will be a trigger for the economic, tourist, social and cultural development of Tulum and its inhabitants,” said the municipal president of Tulum, Víctor Mas Tah, after signing the Territorial Ordering Agreement of the Maya Train, headed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which puts Tulum on the path of public and private investments that will contribute to the generation of jobs and the well-being of Tulumens.
“Today Tulum begins a stage of modernity and prosperity with the joint participation of the three levels of government, with historical works to strengthen the infrastructure as a modern, safe and prosperous city,” said the mayor, stating that Tulum is in a growing stage and with the support of the state governor, Carlos Joaquín González, services in the Mayan communities have been modernized.
Tulum will have an airport according to the highest international standards, which will promote the growth of tourist infrastructure and allow the direct arrival of national and international visitors, therefore, from the government headed by Víctor Mas, important works are being carried out so that Tulum has the necessary conditions to guarantee safety, mobility and accessibility.
During the event, which was attended by the governors of the states of Quintana Roo, Campeche, Yucatán, Chiapas, and Tabasco, as well as Rodrigo Jiménez Pons, general director of the National Tourism Promotion Fund (FONATUR), Municipal President Víctor Mas stated he is proud to receive the president in this important tourist pole, and added that projects like the Maya Train will bring development and economic well-being for the people of Tulum.
