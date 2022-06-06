Tunich Fair 2022 coming to Dzitya, Yucatan

The Mérida City Council is working on the upcoming Tunich 2022 Artisan Fair in a hybrid format, which will allow local artisans to be promoted nationally and internationally, as well as open new marketing channels for their products.

Feria Tunich.- The Municipal President assured that his administration maintains the policy of creating new schemes and models that allow for promoting economic development in the city, with which these strategies are being diversified to continue with the reactivation of the local economy.

To start with the preparations for this new edition, the Economic Development Directorate issued the call for 2022 addressed to the artisans of the Municipality so that they register and be part of that event that already has wide recognition in the Mexican southeast.

“We continue to work on the schemes that worked during the pandemic, such as maintaining the virtual format at this fair, which allows more potential buyers to learn about the products on offer or be interested in going to look at them and purchase them directly from the artisans,” said the mayor Renan Barrera.

The director of Economic Development and Tourism, José Luis Martínez Semerena, reported that the 21st edition of the Tunich Craft Fair will be held regularly. And for those who want to see what is for sale, they can go online and purchase a wide variety of artisanal unique products made by Yucatecan hands.

