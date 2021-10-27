Yucatán ranks first nationwide when it comes to labor occupation

Mérida, Yucatán.- Yucatán reported 98.2% occupation in September and was placed as the first state in labor occupation, surpassing 2.9% more than the same period in 2020, which establishes a full recovery of the labor plant 20 months since the declaration of the health emergency by Covid-19.

The National Occupation and Employment Survey, New Edition (ENOEN) of September of this year, published by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) establishes that the Economically Active Population (EAP) which is located among people over 15 years old is 57.5 million people.

The Non-Economically Active Population (NEAP) was 41.1 million people. Likewise, in the reference month, the unemployed population was 2.4 million people and implied a rate of 4.2% of the EAP. Compared to the ninth month of 2020, the unemployed population decreased by 344 thousand people and the Unemployment Rate (ER) was lower by 0.9 percentage points.

Disaggregated by states, the recovery of employment in the country is almost 100% compared to 2020. On this scale, Yucatán reported the highest employment rate, which establishes the full recovery of the nearly 26 thousand jobs that were lost in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Economic recovery and new jobs have boosted female employment. The employment of men was 33.7 million, 2.3 million more than in the ninth month of 2020, and the employment of women was 21.5 million, 1.9 million more than in the same period of comparison.

Compared to September 2020, the employed population with the highest increase was in commerce with 845 thousand people, followed by restaurants and accommodation services with 748 thousand and professional, financial and corporate services with 689 thousand people, which establishes a higher percentage to this economic sector that suffered the longest stoppage of the health emergency.

The National Survey of Occupation and Employment also shows that Yucatán is 2.5% above the labor informality rate of the country, with a growth of 0.5% in 2021. The country’s average labor informality rate is around 56%, while our state reports figures of 58.5% in the ninth month of this year.

