Hopelchén Mayor establishes alliance with Sefoet

In order to establish new strategic alliances in favor of Hopelchén’s development and promotion, Mayor Emilio Lara Calderón held a working meeting with the Secretary of Economic Development of the state of Yucatán, Ernesto Herrera, with whom he established the initial agreements that will allow, primarily, greater commercialization of handicraft and agricultural products in the neighboring state.
The Municipal President of Hopelchen explained that, through these new cooperation ties, he seeks that products such as honey produced in the chenes, can be marketed better and with fairer commissions for producers, in addition to being able to distribute on larger scale products from the so-called chenero liquid gold.
He stressed that the hands of Cheneras create excellent products, such as handicrafts, especially embroidery, which are highly valued and in demand, adding that it must now enhance their visibility and help their creators in the marketing process so they can reach new markets.
Lara Calderón described this first meeting with the Yucatecan authorities as a successful one, part of the new actions to open new paths towards the development of Hopelchén, Yucatán.
