Three pink flamingos stolen from the Chetumal Zoo

The park administration asked for the support of the public to locate the stolen birds because their handling is delicate.

Three specimens of pink flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber) were stolen this Thursday, November 19th, from the facilities of the Payo Obispo Zoo in Chetumal, Quintana Roo, as reported by the park administration through its social networks.

The administration indicates that the Zoo is filing a formal complaint before the corresponding authorities.

The Zoo requests the support of the community to locate those who stole these specimens because their handling is considered “delicate”, and if not treated properly they could die in a matter of days.

“We ask citizens for their support and cooperation in case they know of any person who is offering, selling or has in their possession these birds, please notify 911, Profepa, the State Attorney’s Office, the Attorney General’s Office. and/or National Guard ”, he published in a Facebook post.

“These specimens are adults and their handling is delicate, so their integrity and health may be at risk,” says the zoo in a statement.

The three flamingos are registered with the General Directorate of Wildlife of the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat).

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments