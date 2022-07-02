Mauricio Vila Dosal declares in an interview that he wants to run for the presidency

Mauricio Vila Dosal, governor of Yucatan, acknowledged that he would like to become president of Mexico, after Brozo’s insistent questions on the Latinus online news platform.

Víctor Alberto Trujillo is a Mexican host voice actor and comedian. He is best known for his character Brozo el Payaso Tenebroso (Brozo the Creepy Clown), a green-haired, unkempt, obscene, and aggressive clown (an anti-clown).

“Do you want to be the president of this country in 2024?” asked the comedian, to which Vila replied: “Look Brozo, I would love to, but it’s not an easy decision… it’s not a decision you can make on your own either or overnight”, there are many factors to consider.

“My decision today is… I want to continue advancing in the projects we have in Yucatan and, if this goes well, I think we have many possibilities to continue doing something going forward,” concluded Vila Dosal, who is 42.

“For me, to talk about this topic is too premature, there are still two and a half years to go, and everybody is talking about this … we are going to give ourselves a chance to keep working hard, finishing ongoing projects, and giving positive results,” Vila Dosal added.

Vila Dosal declared: “I’d rather talk about the subject in a few months when we can see who are the ones who want to run for the presidency, and who really has a chance to win”

In 10 years, Vila was already a local deputy, mayor of Mérida, and governor of Yucatán.







Comments

comments