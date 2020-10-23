  • Entertainment,
  • Feature,
  • Lifestyle

    • “O Rei” Pelé turns 80 today

    By on October 23, 2020

    SAO PAULO: Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pele celebrates his 80th birthday today, confined to his home in Brazil because of Covid-19 but meeting the milestone with his trademark laugh.

    “The King” has suffered from a series of health problems in recent years but has not lost his charisma or sense of humor.

    “I’m fine, it’s just I won’t be able to play” on his birthday, he joked this week in a video conversation with the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

    The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, and 1970), Pele plans to celebrate his birthday quietly — as he does almost every year, he says, coronavirus pandemic or not.

    But several tributes are planned in Brazil to honor “The King”.

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment

    doctoranytime BUSQUE A UN MÉDICO