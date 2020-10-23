“O Rei” Pelé turns 80 today

SAO PAULO: Considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time, Edson Arantes do Nascimento Pele celebrates his 80th birthday today, confined to his home in Brazil because of Covid-19 but meeting the milestone with his trademark laugh.

“The King” has suffered from a series of health problems in recent years but has not lost his charisma or sense of humor.

“I’m fine, it’s just I won’t be able to play” on his birthday, he joked this week in a video conversation with the head of the Brazilian Football Confederation.

🌎 With a little help from our friends from all over the world, we've got something special coming for you tomorrow on the 80th birthday of 'The King' : @Pele 💛



🇧🇷👑 #Pele80 #ORei80 pic.twitter.com/3D4A8UX0f8 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 22, 2020

The only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962, and 1970), Pele plans to celebrate his birthday quietly — as he does almost every year, he says, coronavirus pandemic or not.

But several tributes are planned in Brazil to honor “The King”.

