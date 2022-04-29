Drought has not affected Campeche: Conagua

Although 75 percent of the national territory currently suffers from drought, Campeche has maintained soil hydration and stable humidity conditions that have not allowed effects, said Andrés Galván Torres, director of the National Water Commission (Conagua) in Campeche.

The federal official stated that the rains have been regular in the interior of the state, helping to maintain humidity and hydration levels outside of agricultural needs, while in the municipalities of Campeche and Carmen, where there is greater urban density, the rains have been calmer down

In this sense, he asked the producers to be prudent with the use of water, especially those who have permits for wells, since they extract the vital liquid from hydrological basins and end up affecting other producers, for this reason, the proposal is to meet with the government of the state and start with an intensive plan for jagüeyes and rainwater harvesting pots that allow for a water supply for various uses.

What Galván Torres pointed out was confirmed by several agricultural producers such as rancher Jaime Muñoz Morfín, who said that in Candelaria it has been raining suddenly, and just as the land hydrates, it also begins to dry quickly, but with the amounts of water that have fallen, have maintained a good outlook.

Fire in Hopelchén is controlled and almost suffocated

Due to agricultural burning, last Friday the Ministry of the Environment, Biodiversity, Climate Change and Energy (Semabicce) detected a fire in the forest area of ​​the Chun-Ek community in the Hopelchén municipality, said the incident started from the border area with Quintana Roo and due to the forest massif it was difficult for both entities to contain.

on Monday, April 25th, the head of Semabicce, Sandra Lafón Leal, indicated 3,000 damaged hectares, an advance of 60 percent control, and 55 percent suffocated. Two days after that report, the official updated the progress and the fire is already concentrated in a single space, that is, it is 100 percent controlled and its eradication is 65 percent complete.

He also said that the fall of rain scheduled for these days will be important, since what remains of the incident is primarily leaf litter and areas of low plants, for this reason, they continue to monitor the progress, and above all, the official thanked the brigades of Ejidatarios, as well as the National Forestry Commission (Conafor) for the support provided.

