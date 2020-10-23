Volaris receives certificate of good sanitary practices in Yucatán

Mérida, Yucatán (October 22, 2020).- Volaris has been added to the long list of companies concerned about the care and safety of their clients, by joining the Yucatán Good Health Practices Program (Bupsy) of the Tourism Development Secretariat ( Sefotur), created by the instruction of Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal as part of the State’s Economic Recovery Plan.

The firm requested to obtain the Bupsy certification, taking into account its protocol manuals and the sanitary measures applied by all its personnel: those who are in charge of handling luggage, counter and sales executives, hostesses, and flight crew.

These documents were reinforced with visual evidence and subjected to a thorough analysis by the evaluation committee. After the review, the collegiate body recognized the excellent work of Volaris, since it proved to be up to the strictest quality standards, so that its processes were endorsed and said badge was awarded.

The head of Sefotur, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, presented the Bupsy certificate to the CEO and General Director of the airline, Enrique Javier Beltranena Mejicano, after holding a working meeting between the agency and the company, which reinforces the Strategic Alliance held with Yucatán a few days ago before representatives of the local tourism sector.

This agreement contemplates a series of communication and joint promotion strategies such as seminars, discounts, packages in collaboration with local businesses, offers, sales dates, and special promotions, in order to promote the flow of passengers to and from the state with destinations such as Guadalajara, Monterrey, Mexico City, and Tijuana.

