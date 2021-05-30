New Covid cases detected in China

Red alert as Chinese authorities declare confinement this Saturday in a neighborhood of the city of Guangzhou, in the south of the nation, after the increase in the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 reports the South Morning China Post.
GUANGZHOU, May 30 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province registered 20 new locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.
Twelve of the asymptomatic carriers were reported in the provincial capital city of Guangzhou, and one in the city of Foshan.
Chen Bin, vice director of the commission, said Sunday that all the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases found in Guangzhou’s latest COVID-19 resurgence since May 21 are linked to the B.1.617 variant first found in India.
Chen said that, starting from Sunday, mass testing in Guangzhou will expand from Liwan District to Yuexiu District and Haizhu District, as well as key areas in the districts of Tianhe, Baiyun and Panyu, in order to contain the resurgence of the virus.
The province also reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case Saturday, which was found in Guangzhou. The patient entered the city from Cameroon.
On the same day, five new imported asymptomatic cases from Bangladesh, Cameroon and Cambodia were also reported in the province.
By the end of Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,030 imported ones, according to the commission.
Source: Xinhua.net
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Permits granted for real estate development in southern Playa del Carmen
The project called Punta Paraíso, is.
-
This is how the wagons of the Maya Train will look like
The Maya Train will offer three.
-
Yucatan icon Armando Manzanero’s last musical collaboration in life is released (VIDEO)
Armando Manzanero’s singer-songwriter latest musical collaboration.
-
Film portrays the life of a Maya kid during his transition from childhood to adolescence
‘Boli derretido’ (Melted Boli) is filmed.
-
COVID-19 cases in children and young people in Yucatán represent 5% of total infections
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- Of.
-
Possible return to face-to-face classes on June 7: SEP
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 28, 2021).- Delfina.
-
2-year-old girl accidentally ingests Muriatic Acid at Centenario Zoo bathroom
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- A.
-
Young Yucatecan invents Maya-speaking robot that detects Covid-19
Govrnor Mauricio Vila visits a young.
-
Voting against AMLO is voting for Mexico (OPINION)
By Jorge Negrete Cárdenas MEXICO, May.
-
Three arrested in anti-drug operation in western Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 29, 2021).- Three.
Leave a Comment