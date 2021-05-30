New Covid cases detected in China

Red alert as Chinese authorities declare confinement this Saturday in a neighborhood of the city of Guangzhou, in the south of the nation, after the increase in the number of confirmed cases of covid-19 reports the South Morning China Post.

GUANGZHOU, May 30 (Xinhua) — South China’s Guangdong Province registered 20 new locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said on Sunday.

Twelve of the asymptomatic carriers were reported in the provincial capital city of Guangzhou, and one in the city of Foshan.

Chen Bin, vice director of the commission, said Sunday that all the locally transmitted COVID-19 cases found in Guangzhou’s latest COVID-19 resurgence since May 21 are linked to the B.1.617 variant first found in India.

Chen said that, starting from Sunday, mass testing in Guangzhou will expand from Liwan District to Yuexiu District and Haizhu District, as well as key areas in the districts of Tianhe, Baiyun and Panyu, in order to contain the resurgence of the virus.

The province also reported one imported confirmed COVID-19 case Saturday, which was found in Guangzhou. The patient entered the city from Cameroon.

On the same day, five new imported asymptomatic cases from Bangladesh, Cameroon and Cambodia were also reported in the province.

By the end of Saturday, Guangdong had reported a total of 2,432 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 1,030 imported ones, according to the commission.

