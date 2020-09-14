Six months after the first case of coronavirus was registered in the Yucatan

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- On Sunday, September 13, the Covid-19 pandemic turned six months old in Yucatán, with a total of 16,831 cases and 2,186 deaths registered.

The recovered patients are 13,428, that is, 79 percent of the total.

In the last 24 hours, 254 patients were reported in public hospitals, seven deaths, and 212 new coronavirus infections in Yucatan.

The first case (a woman who arrived on a trip from Spain), was detected on March 13, and since then a series of measures began such as a rigorous quarantine for two months, a reopening which had to be back down when contagions started getting out of control.

For the new normal, an epidemiological traffic light system was established, in which Yucatán is currently in orange, that is, still with a high risk of infections.

Half a year after the arrival of the pandemic, the end is still far away and many activities such as face-to-face classes at schools, are far from returning to normal.

Cinemas and shopping centers began operating this week, and the reopening of churches is imminent as well as the resumption of dining rooms in restaurants.

Six months after the first case was registered, the number of cases are counted by the thousands in the Yucatan.

As we have pointed out, in the economic reopening the most important data are hospital occupancy and daily income. Today we have 254 patients in public hospitals.

13,428 patients have already recovered, they do not have symptoms and cannot be contagious. This figure represents 79% of the total registered infections, which are 16,831.

