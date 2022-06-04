Half a ton of octopus is seized during a police operation in Dzilam de Bravo, Yucatan

Illegal fishing has been a constant problem for port workers, who have repeatedly complained about this situation. Therefore, the National Guard launched an operation that ended with a large seizure.
Fishermen from the port of Progreso denounced that illegal fishing with respect to the mollusk is practiced on a regular basis in the area surrounding the state, proof of this was a boat named “Alexis” that was catching this temporarily banned species in Yucatan territorial waters.
The discovery was made by a fisherman identified as Julio Gamaliel M. Y., who, fishing with his crew for scale species, spotted the small boat with three men on board “illegally fishing” and diving for octopus.
Meanwhile, in the port of Dzilam Bravo personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, the Mexican Army, the National Guard, the Mexican Navy, and the SSP agents raided two properties.
Oscar E. E. S. (aka “Malvado”), 49 years old, and Martha P. G. C., 23 years old, were detained in one of the properties; while in the other one, a female identified as Paula A. E., 53 years old, was also arrested.
The authorities carried out the search of the two buildings, seizing together more than half a ton of octopus and more than 100 kilos of white snail, another banned species, the product was found inside several containers.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mérida is ready to receive national and foreign tourists during the summer
Mérida is already ready to receive.
-
USA and Spain are the major sources of FDI in Quintana Roo
In the first quarter of the.
-
A teenage girl disappears in the Montecristo neighborhood, north of Mérida
Relatives of Yésica Beltrán Álvarez ask.
-
Mauricio Vila presents investment projects to Marcelo Ebrard
The Governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, met.
-
Kanasín Police and SSP agents close down a party, they find minors and drugs
Agents of the Kanasín Municipal Police,.
-
In the midst of a harmonious atmosphere, dozens of families enjoyed La Noche Blanca
After a forced break of two.
-
Expo Environmental Forum, an interactive space for families in Yucatan
The 2022 Environmental Forum Expo, whose.
-
Foreigner tries to prevent a blind man from singing in the streets of downtown Merida
On Friday, May 27th, in downtown.
-
Storm leaves 465,000 users without electricity in the Yucatan Peninsula last weekend
The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) confirmed.
-
Man will spend 20 years in prison for abusing a young woman with Down Syndrome in Merida
In an abbreviated procedure, José “N”.
Leave a Comment